Lush Cosmetics opening pop-up bath bomb shop in Cielo Vista Mall parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lush Cosmetics will be launching a pop-up store in the parking lot of Cielo Vista Mall for five days.

The store will feature “walls upon walls of colorful bath bombs – Lush’s signature product – alongside a festive fusion of cult favorites and innovative new inventions, fresh from the brand’s cosmetics kitchen.”

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 to Dec. 22 in the South Main lot, adjacent from Olive Garden, 8401 Gateway Boulevard West.

“We’re so excited to host this great event in our parking lot in anticipation of Lush’s new store opening in 2020 at Cielo Vista,” said Cindy Foght, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Cielo Vista Mall.