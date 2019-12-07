Lush Cosmetics hosts El Paso Pop Up shop ahead of store Grand Opening

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For lovers of Lush’s aromatic bath bombs, shower and bath products, fragrances and more — you’ll have a chance to pick up your favorite stocking stuffers before the Grand Opening of their permanent El Paso location.

Lush, a Canadian based company best known for kicking off the fizzy bath bomb craze, will be hosting a Pop-Up shop at Cielo Vista Mall from December 18 – 22.

The cosmetic brand has a cult following from those who swear by their fresh, handmade, environmentally friendly products. During their five-day stop in El Paso, locals and out-of-towners are welcome to come explore walls upon walls of colorful bath bombs — Lush’s signature product — alongside a festive fusion of other cult favorites and innovative products, straight from the Lush’s cosmetics kitchen.

This is the first time Lush has had any presence in El Paso. The closest shops until now are in Albuquerque, Tucson, and Austin. The brand is expected to open a permanent shop at Cielo Vista in early 2020.

“We’re so excited to host this great event in our parking lot in anticipation of Lush’s new store opening in 2020 at Cielo Vista” said Cindy Foght, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Cielo Vista Mall.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Lush’s unique blend of bright colors, beautiful scents and boundless energy to El Paso,” said Brandi Halls, Brand Director at Lush Cosmetics. “With a brand new shop coming to Cielo Vista next year, and a mountain of fresh new inventions ready to offer, we can’t wait to see what folks in El Paso make of us!”

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during their pop-up residency at Cielo Vista in the South Parking lot adjacent to Olive Garden.