Lotto Texas drawing rises to $42.75 million; largest prize since 2010

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans will have a chance to become an instant millionaire this weekend.

The estimated jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 19 is $42.75 million.

“Saturday night’s Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest lottery prize available on the continent and can only be won by a Texas Lottery player,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “We’re hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than a decade this weekend. As excitement continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The advertised $42.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot for Saturday night is the largest since a $97 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Dallas on May 29, 2010.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.