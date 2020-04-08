Local roofing company uses satellite imaging to get the job done

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many essential businesses are finding creative ways to safely perform their tasks in the age of social distancing.

Lone Star Homes Roofing Systems is using technology to help get the job done without having to have face-to-face contact with homeowners.

“We can do satellite images, measure the roof and still be able to communicate with them over the phone. Whether it would be skype, over the phone, and sending them emails,” said Owner Chris Najera.

A homeowner told KTSM how thankful they were that the company was using these tools. “We were really thankful with this roofer because we explained to him the situation,” she said. “And he explained to my husband, no, we don’t need to have any contact.”

“We stay six feet from each other. We are gonna make sure to stay away from the homeowners. I am the only one, as the owner, I’m the only one that is going to have contact with them. If the homeowner doesn’t want us in their home, that’s not a problem,” Najera said.

As for homeowners, they said they’re thankful the company uses satellite imaging and aerial views to complete the job. “We didn’t even have to see him for any of this and we were very appreciative of that.”

“I think this is something that we’ve been needing for a long time especially with what’s going on right now,” the homeowner told KTSM. “We have to make sure that there is no contact with anyone else. To have him be able to do it aerial and he said. I don’t even have to touch it, don’t worry about it. I’ll do that, we’ll send the information to the metal company’ it was amazing.”

Now, more than ever, essential home businesses like Lone Star Homes Roofing Systems are here to ensure those who are staying safe and staying home will have a roof over their heads.