List of resources to help El Paso small businesses during COVID-19 shutdown

Business

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As El Paso begins the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order to combat the spread of COVID-19, meany small business will be affected.

In order to help financially, the El Paso County Economic Development Department has put together a list of websites to help navigate the burden.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Replay: El Paso leaders announce 'Stay home, work safe' order to combat COVID-19"

New visitor policy worries expecting moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New visitor policy worries expecting moms"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

Starbucks closes half of Chinese stores amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks closes half of Chinese stores amid coronavirus"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz