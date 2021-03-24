Lending limit for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster loans to increase in April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The maximum amount that small businesses and nonprofit organizations can borrow from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will increase starting April 6.

The loan limit for the program will be increased from $150,000 for six months of economic injury to $500,000 for up to 24 months of economic injury. Those businesses that receive a loan at the current limits do not need to submit a request for an increase at this time, according to the SBA, as the SBA will reach out closer to the April 6 implementation via email to provide details on how to request an increase.

“More than 3.7 million businesses employing more than 20 million people have found financial relief through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which provide low-interest emergency working capital to help save their businesses,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “However, the pandemic has lasted longer than expected, and they need larger loans. Many have called on SBA to remove the $150,000 cap. We are here to help our small businesses and that is why I’m proud to more than triple the amount of funding they can access.”

As KTSM previously reported, State Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez is working on a bill that will provide access to capital for micro-businesses, small businesses that have 20 or fewer employees.

The bill is a partnership with the governor’s office, the state of Texas and the private sector that will create a revolving loan program for small businesses with a 0-percent interest rate.

For more information about the SBA COVID-19 EIDL and disaster loan payments, email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or directed to SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing). For details on SBA assistance, visit www.sba.gov/coronavirus. For details on all federal assistance, visit www.usa.gov/coronavirus or in Spanish, visit www.gobierno.usa.gov/coronavirus.