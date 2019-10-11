JCPenney set to hire more than 200 seasonal workers in the El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – JCPenney is hosting its National Hiring Day event on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The company said it plans on hiring more than 200 seasonal associates in the El Paso area as it readies for the crowds of festive shoppers during the upcoming holiday season.

Available positions include: cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.

The retail giant said it will be offering seasonal associates a full associate discount of up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

During the hiring event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

People are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.