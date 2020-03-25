Hyundai of El Paso to voluntary close sales showroom to help stop coronavirus

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso is closing its showroom voluntarily on Wednesday night to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The car dealership made the announcement in a news release, saying that even though they could remain open according to the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders the City passed, they have elected to close.

The closure will be for the sales department and the showroom through March 31.

“We feel this is imperative for the safety of our city as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said owner Oscar Leeser in the release. “It is our hope that at the end of this 7-day self-imposed closing that we will be able to reopen to the public; however, we will follow the recommendations of the CDC, WHO, national and local government.”

Employees affected by the closure will keep getting compensated, Leeser wrote.

The parts and service department will remain open as they are essential to maintaining vehicle safety, but the news schedule will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is our priority. We will be operating parts, service, and collision responsibly while following CDC protocols for social distancing including heightened hygiene measures,” the release said.” We hope these added precautions will further help to mitigate any risk.”

