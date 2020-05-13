How some El Paso retail stores are keeping clothes sanitized as they reopen during the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Stores in El Paso are putting different policies in place to keep clothes sanitized.

Some are even allowing customers to try on clothes while others are not.

Over Apparel Botique in West El Paso is allowing customers to come in and try on clothes.

“I do make them keep their undergarments on before trying on anything to avoid cross-contamination and when they’re done I do Lysol the whole inside of the clothing and the whole,” said Marlene Medel, owner of Over Apparel Boutique.

Medel added that the store is only open Saturdays because she has to home school her children.

“It’s not an essential and people are freaking out about other essentials like toilet paper, Lysol, Clorox, cleaning supplies so I think clothes are the last thing on your mind right now,” said Medel.

However, Medel says she started selling face masks online and that is what the majority of her sales have been over the past few months.

Another boutique in West El Paso called Sugar Skull is open six days a week but says they are having the same problem with sales.

“Well, thankfully we have the online stores so we do have sales going on. But coming in the store it is very few (customers),” said Sofia Perez, an employee for Sugar Skull Boutique.

Sugar Skull is not allowing customers to try on clothes, saying if people touch clothes they will spray them with disinfectant and use a steamer to clean them after.

“They aren’t allowed to try them on and whatever sale does go through is final so there aren’t any returns either,” said Perez.

Sugar Skull says most of their sales have been by curbside pick up or online.

“I think now with technology being so advanced everyone is so used to online and shopping and everything so I feel like it wouldn’t really affect sales. But it is a very contagious virus and if people are able to try on clothes it may spread it faster,” said Perez.