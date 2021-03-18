House flipping profits dip in the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of U.S. homes being flipped is declining, according to Attom Data Solutions.

The number of homes flipped in 2020 represented 5.9 percent of all home sales in the U.S. last year. That’s down from 6.3 percent in 2019, according to the multi-sourced national property data warehouse.

Gross profits and profit margins also shifted, but in opposite directions. Profits from flipped homes rose in 2020; however, profit margins dipped. This is the third straight year that returns on investments declined.

Homes flipped in 2020 typically generated a gross profit of just over $66,000 nationwide. That is up 6.6 percent from just over $62,000 in 2019.

Nine of the 10 biggest decreases in annual flipping rates came in the South and West, led by San Antonio and Tuscaloosa, Ala.