Hotel Paso del Norte to host job fair this week

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A piece of El Paso history is getting ready to open up again and it needs staff.

The Hotel Paso del Norte, formerly the Camino Real, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The management will be filling multiple positions, including accounting, front desk, housekeeping, engineering, culinary staff and more.

Job applicants should bring resumes on Thursday to 10 Sheldon Court. Check-in will be at the lobby entrance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

