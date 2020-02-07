Gas prices continue to fall in El Paso and across Texas

Early Thursday afternoon, the Circle K located near Montana and Rich Beem showed gas prices at $1.91 per gallon.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas prices continue to fall in El Paso and throughout the state of Texas.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.38 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.96 per gallon.

The national average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.45, which is four cents less compared to this day last week and 17 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Officials with AAA Texas said crude oil prices are about $10 less a barrel compared to the beginning of the year.

“Cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “There may be some volatility with crude oil prices, however, as many market analysts will be watching the economic impact of the coronavirus and whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will consider further oil production cuts.”