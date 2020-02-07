Gas prices continue to fall in El Paso and across Texas

Business

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Early Thursday afternoon, the Circle K located near Montana and Rich Beem showed gas prices at $1.91 per gallon.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas prices continue to fall in El Paso and throughout the state of Texas.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.38 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.96 per gallon.

The national average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.45, which is four cents less compared to this day last week and 17 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Officials with AAA Texas said crude oil prices are about $10 less a barrel compared to the beginning of the year.

“Cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “There may be some volatility with crude oil prices, however, as many market analysts will be watching the economic impact of the coronavirus and whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will consider further oil production cuts.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Sexual assault survivors' task force convenes for inaugural meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault survivors' task force convenes for inaugural meeting"

anthony stabbing 911 calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "anthony stabbing 911 calls"

"Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning"

McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity"

McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity"

McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great"
More Local