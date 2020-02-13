Ford issues recall alert for several vehicles

(NBC) – Ford is recalling nearly a quarter of a million vehicles because of a suspension part that can break.

Officials said it increases the risk of getting into a crash.

The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO, and Lincoln MKT from 2013 through 2018 model years.

Ford said most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

The company said it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries that were caused by the problem.

Owners will be notified starting in March.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts with new ones that are stronger.