Facebook group helps El Pasoans find food delivery, take-out options

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With restrictions being placed across the county to slow the spread of. the coronavirus, local restaurants are looking for ways to keep each other in business — and that includes using the power of social media.

A public Facebook group called “To-Go Restaurants & Food Trucks EPTX” was created as a hub where you can spread the word about what restaurants and food trucks are offering deliveries or curbside pickups. Anyone can join and contribute.

The Facebook group was created Monday night and already has 920 members.