El Paso’s economy was booming in 2019, but 2020 could see a decline, experts say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Workforce Solutions is touting El Paso’s economy as a booming success in 2019, but UTEP economists say 2020 is headed for a decline.

This outlook comes from Workforce Solutions Borderplex which recently published its annual report.

The report states 2020 will face some challenges such as a slow down in economic growth.

Areas of high-demand for job seekers in El Paso include construction, healthcare and public safety.

However, a separate report published by UTEP economists projects a decline in construction jobs by 2021.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex CEO Joyce Wilson said she doesn’t expect a major change for job-seekers looking for employment in the Borderland this upcoming year.

“Right now El Paso is growing and performing very well,” Wilson said. “In fact, it’s over-performing in terms of job growth in areas against the state. Unemployment is at historic lows here, so I think even if there is a downturn of sorts there may be a retrenchment of jobs where there are vacancies.”

Wilson added there’s enough demand across El Paso and growth in a variety of areas to absorb a decline in other areas.