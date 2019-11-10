El Paso Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Fiesta Celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A well-known actor and entrepreneur headlined the El Paso Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Fiesta Celebration Saturday night.

The celebration is a way to honor the accomplishments and success of small, minority-owned businesses in the Borderland.

This year marks the El Paso Hispanic Chamber’s 29th Annual Fiesta. Danny Trejo, known famously as ‘Machete,’ spoke and shared in-depth discussions with attendees about his personal journey of becoming successful.

“People know him as “Machete” and they know him as the guy from Spy Kids movies, but he’s actually an entrepreneur. He owns seven different Trejo’s Taco locations throughout L.A. He’s got his own donut and coffee store, plus his own record label. I mean he is just a renaissance man,” Michelle Luevano with the El Paso Hispanic Chamber said.

KTSM’s own Daniel Marin emceed the event and will bring you a one-on-one interview with Trejo Sunday evening.