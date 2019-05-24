Downtown El Paso businesses hope Neon Desert brings sales boost

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Neon Desert Music Festival will return to Downtown El Paso this weekend with a new location, and nearby businesses are hoping to cash in on the change.

"We're hoping that Neon Desert finally brings us some business. This is going to be our fourth year experiencing Neon Desert, and unfortunately the other three years have not been positive," Owner of Mac's restaurant Gelaine Apuan told KTSM.

Apuan says that while experiencing some limitations before, Mac's restaurant in Downtown El Paso hopes to see a spike in business from music fans attending Neon Desert this year.

"We were completely blocked off before and it was very trying because it was a three-day weekend," Apuan said, "I mean we're open seven days a week so that's three days of lost sales, and we were not compensated in any way for that."

This is Neon Desert's eighth year running. The festival's location shifted right by City Hall in downtown El Paso off Campbell and Mills.

The event is known for being a big attraction for the borderland bringing locals and visitors from the region to attend.

Destination El Paso said the music festival brings in a positive economic impact for some local businesses.

"With the new festival footprint, it allows for better integration with the businesses that are in the downtown area," Bryan Crow, the General Manager of Destination El Paso, shared, "So festival-goers will have an opportunity to walk past these stores in our community and patronize them on their way to and from the event."

"So we're hoping by them moving it down here that with the people walking by, have a beer or some food before you go in. After your leaving if you need some food before you go home and drive, come on in we're here for ya," Aguan added.

As a reminder, attendees can also ride either the Sun Metro bus or the El Paso Streetcar for free by presenting a ticket and/or wristband.