Dick’s Sporting Goods stores to extend premium pay through end of 2020

(CNN) – It’s been a tough year for many retailers and their employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One bright spot for people working at Dick’s Sporting Goods is having their premium-pay extended through the end of the year.

Dick’s said that the pay boost is 15-percent above ordinary wages.

The company also announced it would follow a growing trend to close all stores on Thanksgiving. In previous years, it was open limited hours on the holiday.

Just a few months ago, as countless stores closed due to the pandemic, Dick’s announced it would furlough a significant number of its roughly 40,000 employees.