Dickey’s Barbeque offering free Kid’s Meal every Sunday

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The coronavirus restaurant closures have forced many local restaurants to become innovative when it comes to bringing in new customers and supporting the community who may be food unstable during these difficult times.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, a Texas-based chain, is now offering to help families get through the COVID-19 shut down by offering a free kid’s meal for all delivery and carryout orders when guests use the code KEFOLO at checkout.

Dickey’s has one location in El Paso in Far East El Paso at 1513 N. Zaragoza Road. Customers are able to place orders for delivery, curbside, or pick-up meals through their online ordering portal, make sure you’re using the code KEFOLO at checkout.

The offer is valid for a limited time only.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Hit-n-run driver who killed child sought two years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit-n-run driver who killed child sought two years later"

Juarez pharmacist: U.S. citizens and residents can still come for health care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez pharmacist: U.S. citizens and residents can still come for health care"

Juarez merchants shut doors as visitors grow scarce

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez merchants shut doors as visitors grow scarce"

Austin company looking to dock paychecks for those receiving stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Austin company looking to dock paychecks for those receiving stimulus checks"

Speedy's pizza vandalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Speedy's pizza vandalized"

UTEP players displaced by COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP players displaced by COVID-19"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link