Dickey’s Barbeque offering free Kid’s Meal every Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The coronavirus restaurant closures have forced many local restaurants to become innovative when it comes to bringing in new customers and supporting the community who may be food unstable during these difficult times.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, a Texas-based chain, is now offering to help families get through the COVID-19 shut down by offering a free kid’s meal for all delivery and carryout orders when guests use the code KEFOLO at checkout.

Dickey’s has one location in El Paso in Far East El Paso at 1513 N. Zaragoza Road. Customers are able to place orders for delivery, curbside, or pick-up meals through their online ordering portal, make sure you’re using the code KEFOLO at checkout.

The offer is valid for a limited time only.