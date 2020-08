(CNN) – You’ll soon be able to sprinkle a little bit of Cinnamon Toast Crunch on just about anything you want to eat.

B&G Foods is introducing “Cinnadust” seasoning blend. It blends together cinnamon, vanilla, sugar, and graham cracker to enjoy in powder form.

People can try it on ice cream, yogurt, fresh fruit, or whatever they desire.

Cinnadust will be available at Sam’s Club starting September first.

It won’t be sold in other grocery stores or online until early next year.