Churro business saw 30% increase in sales during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While some small businesses in El Paso have seen a decrease in sales during the pandemic, one local churro shop saw an increase.

Churros Frontera in Downtown El Paso has only been open for ten months.

In the past month, the owners Berenice Saucedo and Bertha Gil say they saw sales increase by 30 percent. Not what they had expected during a pandemic.

“It was very unexpected, and being a new business, obviously we still didn’t have the target market in El Paso. We were still barely getting the word spread about Frontera, so we were thinking that we were going to do really bad,” said Berenice Saucedo part-owner of Frontera Churros.

When the stay at home orders went into effect, the owners added free delivery and curbside pick up. Something they said helped them keep their regular customers and gained new ones.

“We were thinking that we would have to close. Fortunately, we were able to adapt rapidly,” said Saucedo.

Adding that many people would order churros for friends and family they were unable to see.

“A lot of our customers have thought of gifting during this pandemic to each other. Sending Birthday Churros to family members and even to their own community,” said Bertha Gil part-owner of Frontera Churros.

Frontera Churros plans to continue doing delivery and curbside pick-up even once they are able to fully reopen, due to the positive feedback they received from the community.”

This story will be updated.