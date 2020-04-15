Butterfield Trail Golf Club permanently closing, El Paso airport officials say

Business

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Butterfield Trail Golf Club celebrates 10th anniversary_08993800

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Butterfield Trail Golf Club will close its doors for good at the end of May.

Officials with the El Paso International Airport announced the closure in a city news release Wednesday afternoon.

The move is being made to “reduce expenses and focus on essential airport operations,” the release said.

“It is with a heavy heart that the fiscally-responsible decision to permanently close the course was made.  I am extremely proud of Butterfield Trail Golf Club and the multiple awards it has earned,” said Monica Lombraña, A.A.E., Chief Operations and Transportation Officer. “I want to thank all of the course’s patrons for their support over the years and KemperSports for maintaining the course to an award-winning level.”

The airport had subsided the course since 2008 through non-aviation profits. The airport has had to make major cuts to operating expenses due to the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. This move will save the airport about $1 million a year, the release said.

Any deposits for tournaments or special events will be refunded to customers, the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in El Paso at MD Medical Group clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in El Paso at MD Medical Group clinic"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/15"

Auto Burglary Suspects Sought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Auto Burglary Suspects Sought"

Newsfeed Now for April 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 15, 2020"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz