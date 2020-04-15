Butterfield Trail Golf Club permanently closing, El Paso airport officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Butterfield Trail Golf Club will close its doors for good at the end of May.

Officials with the El Paso International Airport announced the closure in a city news release Wednesday afternoon.

The move is being made to “reduce expenses and focus on essential airport operations,” the release said.

“It is with a heavy heart that the fiscally-responsible decision to permanently close the course was made. I am extremely proud of Butterfield Trail Golf Club and the multiple awards it has earned,” said Monica Lombraña, A.A.E., Chief Operations and Transportation Officer. “I want to thank all of the course’s patrons for their support over the years and KemperSports for maintaining the course to an award-winning level.”

The airport had subsided the course since 2008 through non-aviation profits. The airport has had to make major cuts to operating expenses due to the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. This move will save the airport about $1 million a year, the release said.

Any deposits for tournaments or special events will be refunded to customers, the release said.