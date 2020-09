(CNN) – Burger King said it is making plans to adapt in the age of coronavirus.

The company is building triple drive-thrus, burger pick up lockers, and take out counters.

The chain revealed its two new restaurant designs on Thursday.

It plans to build prototypes in Miami, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Burger King has been working on a new restaurant design for a few years, but the pandemic has accelerated certain trends like online ordering and made-to-go orders.