Best Buy stores reopen in El Paso with appointment-only service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Best Buy customers in El Paso now have the option of shopping in person at any of the three El Paso stores by appointment.

The new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs. Since each customer appointment is with a designated sales associate, it limits the number of interactions customers have with others in the store.

Safety measures

Best Buy implemented a number of safety and health protocols for employees and customers. The new safety measures include:

Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy.

Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy.

Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure the appropriate distance between employees and customers.

Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment.

How store consultation works

The process for an in-store consultation is meant to be easy to follow and safe for customers and employees. Here’s how it works.

Create an appointment: Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app, or via live chat.

Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app, or via live chat. Confirmation and pre-call: Customers will get confirmation of their visit, along with reminders via text and email. An employee will call the customer before their visit to go over the process, explain safety measures, and get more information about their shopping needs.

Customers will get confirmation of their visit, along with reminders via text and email. An employee will call the customer before their visit to go over the process, explain safety measures, and get more information about their shopping needs. Entering the store: When it’s time for the appointment to start, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check-in. A host will go over the consultation and safety process and introduce the customer to their Blue Shirt or Agent. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available, and employees will wear face coverings and gloves.

When it’s time for the appointment to start, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check-in. A host will go over the consultation and safety process and introduce the customer to their Blue Shirt or Agent. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available, and employees will wear face coverings and gloves. Shopping: The customer and Blue Shirt or Agent will shop together, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Signs and floor stickers will provide navigation and guidance on safety. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it, and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment.

The customer and Blue Shirt or Agent will shop together, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Signs and floor stickers will provide navigation and guidance on safety. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it, and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment. Completing the Sale: When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where distancing guidelines will be followed, and there will be sneeze guards. If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use.

When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where distancing guidelines will be followed, and there will be sneeze guards. If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use. Leaving the store: When the purchase is finished, an employee will escort the customer out of the store.

Customers who would prefer contactless shopping can still order products on BestBuy.com, through the BestBuy app or over the phone and have it delivered to your home or brought out to your vehicle at the curb of each store.