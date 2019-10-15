Artificial intelligence will have major impact next three decades, says Microsoft President

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Microsoft is working in El Paso to educate students and businesses about computer science. Microsoft’s President compares artificial intelligence to the impact the combustion engine had years ago.

“Over the next three decades artificial intelligence will probably have a bigger impact on our lives than any other single technology,” said Brad Smith the President of Microsoft.

Microsoft is helping companies in both Juarez and El Paso grow and learn about technology to be competitive in a global market. Microsoft says the younger generation needs to be taught about artificial intelligence and the older generation must adapt.

“It will change some jobs, it will also destroy some jobs but more than anything it points to some of the new skills were all going to need to learn to be successful,” said Smith.

However, Smith warns that artificial intelligence can be used as a weapon. Adding that in order to succeed in the future, we’ll need to learn to protect ourselves.

“We’re seeing other governments use AI potentially as a weapon. We’re seeing new kinds of cyberattacks we’re going to need to protect ourselves from those kind of uses of this technology as well,” said Smith.

Adding that generations-old and young need to be taught about coding, but more importantly the ethics of artificial intelligence.

“If we want technology to be used wisely and well, we really need to think broadly and that means not just about coding but about everything else at the same time,” said Smith.

Currently, Microsoft is in 19 El Paso High Schools offering computer science programs. As well as recruiting UTEP students.

Microsoft also announced it was investing $1.5 million dollars in a bi-national program called bridge accelerator aimed at helping grow El Paso and Juarez companies and teaching them about artificial intelligence.