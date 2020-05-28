American Airlines to let passengers switch flights if plane starts to fill up

(CNN) – American Airlines wants to make sure you know whether or not you’re going to be boarding a full flight.

The company said if they see that your flight is starting to fill up they’ll let you know and will let you switch flights at no charge.

In fact, they’ve decided to extend free change fees from the end of May through the end of June.

American hasn’t said how full the flight will be before they reach out or what max capacity is, though they’ve said they’re limiting the number of people on each plane.