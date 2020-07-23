AMC delays reopening theaters in the U.S.

(CNN) – The world’s biggest movie-theater chain, AMC Theatres is delaying its opening in the U.S. once again.

The company said it’s postponing the reopening to mid to late August.

It was set for a phased reopening starting on July 15th with the goal of being fully operational by July 24.

That timetable was then pushed back by about two weeks.

AMC said the new time table reflects the expected release dates for “Tenet,” “Mulan,” and several other new movies.

The company has 450 theaters in the U.S.

AMC has reopened about a third of its theaters in the Middle East and Europe.