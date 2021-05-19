Business hoping to fill positions as unemployment benefits will end in Texas in June

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On June 26, Texans receiving unemployment benefits because of the pandemic will no longer receive the $300 weekly unemployment supplement. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that Texas will opt out of further unemployment compensation.

In a press release, Abbott said that there are good-paying jobs available in Texas.

The owner of a local roofing and construction company in El Paso told KTSM 9 News that she has 20 positions open and has been trying to hire for months. She said she lost a lot of her employees during the pandemic but it wasn’t due to a lack of business and work to do.

“Quite a large team of almost 47 and then when COVID hit, we saw a decrease to about 25, 26 people,” said Megan Harris, owner of Hometrends Roofing and Construction. “When called back, they said they felt it was too risky, they said it was a hazard and several of them — more than half of them — told me they weren’t coming back because they were making a check and it was safer to stay at home than to do what we do.”

Harris said her employees make good money and is hopeful in the coming months that more people will apply once the unemployment supplement ends.

“Some of my contractors are making somewhere between $4,500 to $6,500 a month, so I would say it’s a pretty good-paying job,” said Harris.

According to Workforce Solutions, Borderplex El Paso unemployment was at 7.8 percent in March 2021. According to their data, there are around 3,000 jobs available in El Paso.

“We are certainly seeing positions that are paying anywhere between $15 an hour, $18 an hour, $20 an hour — it’s all relevant to job experience and the industry that you’re looking at,” said Bianca Cervantes the Communications Director for Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Cervantes adds that there are many full-time positions and even remote positions available in El Paso.

El Pasoan Daniela Cordova has a job now but said she went on unemployment for about six months in 2020.

“I was a server and they were paying us, we were getting like $17 a day and that was not sufficient to keep paying rent to keep caring for my daughter, for food,” said Cordova.

Cordova said she was thankful for the $300 supplement to her unemployment but got off of it once she found a job that paid about the same as unemployment did.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.