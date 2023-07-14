EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is welcoming 200 new students at its 8th White Coat Ceremony on Friday, July 14.

The ceremony will be at 4 p.m. located at Centennial High School, 1950 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces.

The ceremony will be representing the induction into the profession of osteopathic medicine. The coat serves as a visual representation of the responsibility entrusted to future physicians, , the college said in a press release Friday.

Students will also recite an oath to affirm they will uphold the highest ethical standards in their medical practice.

This year’s theme will be ‘A Future So Bright,’ symbolizing the transition from classroom learning to clinical practice, the college said in a press release Friday.

“We are honored to celebrate the Class of 2027 and we look forward to welcoming and hosting their families and friends; many of whom will be coming to our community for the first time. The annual arrival of a new class of student doctors generates positive energy within our College and further highlights our purpose and commitment to our mission,” said President of the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, John Hummer.