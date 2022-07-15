LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in New Mexico had their official white coat ceremony Friday evening, where 155 students received their white coats.

Burrell College is affiliated with New Mexico State University (NMSU) and focuses on improving healthcare in the borderland.

One of the college’s missions is to increase diversity in the physician workforce and this year Burrell filled 195 of its 200 spots, making it the largest class the college has seen.

KTSM talked to many of these students who say they are honored and excited for the next four years.

“It’s a big honor not just for me but for my family as I’m going to become the first physician in my family.”

“Receiving the white coat at this point in my professional and personal journey is just such an honor.”

Dean Bill Pieratt says it’s important to have medical students here because the area is underserved.

At the end of the four years to come, the students will get to pick their specialty and where they want to work.

According to Pieratt, about 86% of students stay and work in the area in which they did their residency at.

