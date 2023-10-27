EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores has opened a new location in far East El Paso on Friday, Oct. 27.

The nationally known “off-price” retailer opened a store at Las Palmas Marketplace, 1327 George Dieter.

During its opening, the retail chain made a donation of $5,000 to Capistrano Elementary School through its partnership with the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org. The donation will go toward providing “essential classroom materials to help students excel in the classroom and achieve academic success,” said a news release sent out by Ysleta ISD.