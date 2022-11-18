EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In celebration of its new store at the Eastlake Marketplace in El Paso, Burlington is donating $5,000 towards school supplies to Hueco Elementary in the Socorro Independent District.

Burlington through its national non-profit organization partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org helped secure the donation for Hueco Elementary, which will provide funds for new supplies for each teacher’s classroom. The teachers will use the funds on several new classroom items to help Hueco Elementary achieve academic excellence and continue providing endless opportunities for its students to succeed.