EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every Tuesday we’ll have a health segment called, “Burgos Health Buzz” where Dr. Burgos shares health tips to make sure El Paso residents stay healthy and happy.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Dr. Burgos shared some tips on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV.

Burgos says RSV is very active in Texas, especially in El Paso.

“Since October we’re seeing a surge in cases. Actually, we can see the activity of the virus between October to April, so we’re still far from its end,” Burgos said.

Burgos says anyone can get RSV and develop symptoms. However, the virus can highly impact babies, who are the most at risk. Other people who are also at risk are elderly people and those with chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions.

Burgos says those who become ill with RSV can experience initial symptoms such as:

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Fever

Burgos says symptoms can then progress to the following:

Dry cough or cough with phlegm

Sore throat

Ear pain

Burgos says parents should take their children to the physician when a fever becomes persistent and cannot be controlled with showers or over the counter medication.

Burgos also says that one of the worst complications from the virus is respiratory failure.