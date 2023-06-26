EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A far East El Paso man woke up in the middle of the night to a loud noise. When he got up in the morning, he found a bullet had gone through three walls in his home.

It happened on Stansbury Drive and the owner of the home, Arturo Lopez, showed KTSM that the bullet went right over his bed.

“A lot of thoughts went through my head like, ‘What if the bullet would have stopped and kept on going to the other side of the room? to … ‘What, I had my boy or or my stepdaughter, and thank God there was a stop to stop the bullet there,'” Lopez said.

Lopez says he believes the bullet came from the desert area near his home and that it’s not uncommon to hear shooting in the area.

Arturo Lopez showing KTSM 9 News the bullet holes in his home

Lopez says he’s planning on rearranging his room so the bed is not near the side of the house where the desert area is. However, the day after he found the bullet holes, he heard shooting again near his home. He said the whole situation has his children on edge.

“They (his children) understand what’s going on and now when they hear the gunshots at night they get worried,” Lopez said.

The coordinator of the Neighborhood Watch says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened, recalling a total of six instances where bullets hit homes on or near Stansbury.

Another resident Raul Rosales who lives on Stansbury says in 2021 a bullet went through one of the bedrooms in his home where his grandkids stay when they visit.

“It’s very scary and you know somebody could get killed or hurt very seriously but I don’t know what else we can do,” said Rosales.

The coordinator of the neighborhood watch calling for changes to be made about where people can and cannot shoot guns in the county.

“Regulate it where there is they’re not allowed to shoot in that area. You know and that now we have the sad that they it’s it’s enlarged in that area we’re going to have games and everything going on in there. It’s until when when are they going to do something until somebody is killed from from something like this,” said Judy Ramirez, Coordinator of the Neighborhood Watch.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for comment and we are waiting to speak with someone.