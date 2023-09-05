HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Build-a-Bear is launching a collection inspired by Dia De Los Muertos.

The bears and their outfits have traditional Catrin and Catrina makeup and costumes. Marigold flowers can be seen in the fabric of their clothing.

(Source: Build-a-bear X page, formerly known as twitter)

Marigolds are often associated with the Day of the Dead as it is believed the bright flowers attract the souls of those who have died.

Build-a-Bear announced the launch on its social media along with some educational photos of the cultural significance of the items used on that day.

The collection is out now and available online.