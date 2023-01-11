EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last year, a photo surfaced on social media about a dog found tethered to an iron rod window and had to sit on top of a wooden box so as to not hurt himself further. Neighbors stepped in and called authorities to rescue him and put him under proper care.

The dog, named Buddy, was first placed with El Paso Animal Services but they contacted another organization ‘Laws n Paws’ to help him get the proper care that he needed. The founder, Vanessa Acosta, quickly took him to get the vet care that he needed and was able to rehabilitate him.

Later on Acosta was contacted by the District Attorney’s office because they were in search of a dog to become a therapy animal for their victim services division. They were hoping Acosta could recommend a dog and immediately she thought of Buddy.

“Right away it clicked to me, I thought buddy what better personality. He was the perfect size. Very friendly, very sweet name, he’s just a very good pup and it clicked to me right away and just after that they said yeah. They met him and fell in love with him.”

Buddy was then taken to ‘Barker Haus Kennels’ for his training. Baker Haus is one of the oldest kennels in El Paso and specializes in training for service and therapy dogs. He was put into a course set by trainer Tiffany Schneider but as a dog that never received formal training, they had to start from the very beginning.

“Teaching Buddy small things like you have to pay attention of what we are asking of you those things were a small challenge, but he like I said he learned really fast were really pleased on how quickly he picked everything up.”

After months of working with him and completing his training, Buddy was officially sworn in as a therapy dog for the DA’s office. He currently works with children who have to testify in court and is able to offer them comfort.

For Barker Haus Kennels owner Angie Morgan, this has become a full circle moment for Buddy who was once a victim but now gets to help others.

“We’re very proud to have worked with Buddy and helped him along his way again knowing buddy’s background and history it really is a good success story of what you can do with a willing do they can just pretty far.”

If you would like to reach out to either Baker Haus Kennels or Laws n Paws, you can find their information on their websites.

