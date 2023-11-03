EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it is scheduled to open on Monday, Nov. 13, according to the restaurant chain.

The Las Cruces restaurant will be located at 510 S. Telshor Blvd. It is slated to open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13.

To celebrate the grand opening, Bubba’s 33 is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away 33 1-gallon trees.

To sign up to enter to win a free tree, search @B33LasCruces on Facebook for details.

In addition, the first 100 tables will receive “mystery” pizza boxes containing random prizes including: free pizza for a year, free appetizers for a year, free burgers, free pizzas, free appetizers, and free entrees.

The ​7,575 square-foot family-friendly restaurant features a covered patio for outdoor dining. Inside, guests will find wall-to-wall TVs, upbeat music, and music videos, according to the company. An expansive, made-from-scratch menu includes: hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, signature beef and bacon burgers, fresh wings, lasagna, and marinated ribeye.

Bubba’s 33 will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Bubba’s 33 was founded by Kent Taylor, founder of Texas Roadhouse in 2013. The chain now has more than 40 locations in 15 states.