EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation has launched its first-ever contest to name snowplows that will operate in the state.

NMDOT has received almost 1,600 suggestions, according to a news release announcing the contest. The top 50 names are up for vote during an online survey that lasts until noon on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

To vote, visit the NMDOT website at https://www.dot.nm.gov/ and click “Name a NMDOT Snowplow” to pick your favorite or visit www.dot.nm.gov/name-a-plow/. You can vote up to six times.

Some of the top names up for consideration include: Alice Scooper; Baby Snowda; Better Call Salt; Bisc-Snow-Chito; Brr-ito; Chilly Relleno; Darth Blader; Full Metal Plow; Scoop Dog; Scoopy Doo; Snowplowpilla; and many others.

Once voting is wrapped up, the top 12 names with the most votes will be announced and assigned to a snowplow.