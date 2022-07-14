Jose Alfonso Portillo has been charged with Murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Brownwood.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight.

The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday.

Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who had been shot.

Garcia-Rincon was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died despite life-saving efforts.

During the investigation, detectives learned a suspect identified as Jose Alfonso Portillo of Brady, Texas, arrived at the residence on Elizabeth Drive to speak to one of the females and got into an argument with Garcia-Rincon.

Witnesses told police Garcia-Rincon left the residence and ran toward Portillo’s vehicle.

Portillo then fired several shots at Garcia-Rincon before fleeing the scene, according to the residences.

Officers were able to arrest Portillo after he was found sitting inside his vehicle at the end of the street.

He has been booked into the Brown County Law Enforcement Center for Murder.