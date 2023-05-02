Broadway in El Paso has announced its 2023-24 season.

The season will include the premiere of “Disney’s Aladdin” and “Les Miserables.”

Other productions will include “The Book of Mormon,” “Come From Away,” and “Mean Girls.”

Broadway in El Paso brings the top Broadway shows directly from New York to the historic Plaza Theatre in El Paso.

All shows will be presented with a four-performance minimum including Friday evening, Saturday matinee, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee.

A full package that includes all five shows start at $220. Individual show tickets will be announced as each engagement nears.

Current subscribers can renew and new subscribers can click here to find out more.