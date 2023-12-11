EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Broadway In El Paso has announced a digital lottery for “Les Misérables” tickets to begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance which lands on Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to Destination El Paso.

Tickets will be on sale starting Tuesday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 17 and the production will be performed at the Plaza Theatre.

Destination El Paso says a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $25 plus applicable fees. The lottery will open at 10 a.m. the day before each performance and will close at 2 p.m. the same day.

Here’s how to enter for the digital lottery:

Enter online by clicking here: Les Misérables- El Paso Live.

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. the day before each performance and close for entry at 2 p.m. the same day.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the day prior to each performance via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

Destination El Paso says participants must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

For more information, click here: LesMis.com.