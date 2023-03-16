EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Bridge Acceleration Binational Supplier Development Program kicked off its Spring 2023 cohort with a ceremony event on Tuesday, March 14.

The ceremony event took place at the Technology HUB in Ciudad Juarez and was the official start of the 12-week supplier development program for small and medium-sized companies.

“We are excited to welcome the newest cohort to the Bridge Accelerator family,” said Ricardo Mora, CEO of Technology Hub. “Beginning with today’s keynote speaker Eduardo Rodriguez, through Demo Day, this cohort of small- to medium sized businesses will be introduced to new and innovative ideas that we hope will not only help them grow but help make them industry leaders and bring more growth to both sides of the border.”

The Bridge Acceleration Binational Supplier Development Program. Courtesy by Barracuda PR.

During the 12-week program, companies will be part of an intensive training that aims to modernize the business models and internal operations of the participating companies, promote their value propositions in binational media, and facilitate the connection with potential buyers in the manufacturing industry.

In addition, companies will have several benefits such as receiving one-on-one mentoring with instructors, private sessions with a sales expert, and the opportunity to compete during “0Demo Day” for $10,000 in seed capital for development and expansion.

In 2022, the program was recognized by SmallBiz Trends as one of the best businesses development programs in the region. Over 75 companies from the states of Chihuahua and Texas have graduated from the program since 2019, supporting more than $62 million in sales, helping create more than 500 new jobs and bringing more than $4 million dollars in investment to the region.