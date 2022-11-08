EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Attorney Brian Kennedy, who ran the El Paso County Coliseum for years, took the early lead in the City Council District 1 race.

Kennedy had 6,063 or 42.81 percent of the votes when early voting totals were released at 7 p.m.

Analisa Cordova Silverstein is second at 3,588 or 25.33 percent, followed by Lauren Ferris at 1,717 or 12.12 percent, Dave Jones at 815 or 5.75 percent, Freddy Klayel Avalos at 751 or 5.3 percent, Deliris “DMB” Montanez Berrios at 654 or 4.62 percent and Erin Tague at 576 or 4.07.

Avalos was listed on the ballot but gave up campaigning earlier in the election cycle.

The candidates are vying to succeed incumbent Peter Svarzbein representing District 1, which consists of West El Paso and the Upper Valley.

The city has scheduled a runoff election for Dec. 17. Early voting will start Nov. 30.

