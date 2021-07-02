BREAKING: Teen seriously injured in South-Central drive-by shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department reported a drive-by shooting Friday evening in South-Central El Paso.
Police said it happened on 900 South Tays Street.
One 15-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Investigators said patrol is searching the area for any subject or subjects and vehicle involved in the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
