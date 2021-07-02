BREAKING: Teen seriously injured in South-Central drive-by shooting

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Marlenn Barraza/KTSM 9 News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department reported a drive-by shooting Friday evening in South-Central El Paso.

Police said it happened on 900 South Tays Street.

One 15-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators said patrol is searching the area for any subject or subjects and vehicle involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

