EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say they are on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash near South-Central El Paso.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning on Gateway East and Copia.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word on what led to the crash at this time.

We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.