EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating a stabbing in Central El Paso that sent one person to the hospital.

According to EPPD, the call came around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on the 800 block of Piedras at Dewey’s Corner Pub.

Police say one man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will keep you updated as we gather more information.

