UPDATE: Shooting in Northeast El Paso leaves a man dead, suspect in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police confirmed a 26-year-old man is dead after shooting on early Wednesday morning off Robert Drive in Northeast El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department the call came around 2:44 a.m for 8600 block of Robert Drive. The officers responded to the scene and found a 26-year-old man fatally shot. Law enforcement officials say a 28-year-old man was taken into custody.

EPPD stated that this is a major crime scene with Criminalistics and the Crime Against Persons units currently investigating.

The area will remain closed for the investigation.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Northeast El Paso shooting under investigation

Upper Valley sewage smell from El Paso Water repairs

UTEP Cheer set to go to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12-year-old accused of driving stolen vehicle in Las Cruces, found with ammunition in pocket

Dashcam footage of pre-teen driver during Las Cruces chase

tonight at 6 09-13

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link