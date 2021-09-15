UPDATE: Shooting in Northeast El Paso leaves a man dead, suspect in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police confirmed a 26-year-old man is dead after shooting on early Wednesday morning off Robert Drive in Northeast El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department the call came around 2:44 a.m for 8600 block of Robert Drive. The officers responded to the scene and found a 26-year-old man fatally shot. Law enforcement officials say a 28-year-old man was taken into custody.

EPPD stated that this is a major crime scene with Criminalistics and the Crime Against Persons units currently investigating.

The area will remain closed for the investigation.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.