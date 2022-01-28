EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM)-El Paso police are investigating after a pedestrian is hit and killed on the Loop 375 Cesar Chavez Highway.

It happened around 5:30 Friday morning on the Border Highway headed westbound near U.S. 54. Special Traffic investigators are at the scene working to determine how the pedestrian was hit in this crash.

All westbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. 54 North. If your Friday morning commute involves this route, motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

KTSM will bring you the latest updates.