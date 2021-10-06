Pedestrian crash involving Sun Metro bus Downtown, investigation underway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Law enforcement and investigators are still on the scene of an early morning pedestrian crash involving a Sun Metro bus in Downtown El Paso.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at 601 South Santa Fe, Sun Metro’s hub.

Officials confirm to KTSM that the pedestrian was found unresponsive on the road.

El Paso Police Department officials add the incident is under investigation, and their Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to assist in the investigation.

No roads are blocked off, but the Sun Metro downtown station is closed.

Irene Villa, spokeswoman for Sun Metro told KTSM that Sun Metro personnel are redirecting people to a back-up location, with buses picking up riders at Fourth Street and Santa Fe Street

