EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The January 6 committee has unexpectedly announced a new public hearing on Tuesday, June 28th.

The panel did not discuss the hearing’s topic or the witness list, but the committee did share that it would, “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” This will be the panel’s sixth hearing in June. The announcement came as a surprise due to the committee initially stating that the public hearings were not going to resume until mid-July.

The hearing will start at 1 p.m. ET.

